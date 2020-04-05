Kusama Trading Up 37.5% This Week (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One Kusama token can currently be bought for $2.58 or 0.00037949 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Kusama has traded up 37.5% against the dollar. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $11.25 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $176.90 or 0.02606824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00202511 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 64.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00047026 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033743 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s total supply is 8,683,654 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,369,535 tokens. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network.

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

