L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,963,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,659 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.43% of L Brands worth $72,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LB. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of L Brands by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of L Brands by 1,767.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of L Brands by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of L Brands by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on L Brands from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of L Brands in a report on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on L Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on L Brands from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

LB stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.20. L Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 55.91% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that L Brands Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. L Brands’s payout ratio is 52.40%.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

