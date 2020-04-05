Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 19,075 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) by 74.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,075 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAUG. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 61,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 127,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 274,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

PAUG opened at $22.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.23. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $26.20.

