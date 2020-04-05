Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 37,354 Shares of Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (NYSE:LEO)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (NYSE:LEO) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,354 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.22% of Dreyfus Strategic Muni. worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Muni. by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Muni. by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 227,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 13,370 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Muni. by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 52,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV bought a new position in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Muni. during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Muni. by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 24,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Dreyfus Strategic Muni. stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.43. Dreyfus Strategic Muni. has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $9.02.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%.

Dreyfus Strategic Muni. Profile

Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

