Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 7,446 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 184,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 459,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,394,000 after purchasing an additional 64,955 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 768,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,815,000 after purchasing an additional 237,476 shares during the last quarter. Niemann Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $962,000.

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.38.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.