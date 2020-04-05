Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Buys 18,931 Shares of Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK) by 178.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,931 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Luckin Coffee were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Luckin Coffee by 169.9% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Luckin Coffee by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Luckin Coffee by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LK. KeyCorp increased their target price on Luckin Coffee from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Luckin Coffee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Luckin Coffee in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Luckin Coffee from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

NYSE LK opened at $5.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.29. Luckin Coffee Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $51.38.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

