Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Buys 32,435 Shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 106.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,435 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NWL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 45,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,978,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,276,000 after acquiring an additional 66,132 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,559,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 813.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 201,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 179,880 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Newell Brands news, CAO Robert Andrew Schmidt acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $37,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 1,168,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $15,817,834.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,347,069 shares of company stock worth $31,349,374 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NWL opened at $11.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Newell Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average is $18.23.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.45%.

NWL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

