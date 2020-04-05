Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Buys 6,654 Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.13% of Tekla Healthcare Investors worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HQH opened at $16.98 on Friday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $21.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.07%.

In other Tekla Healthcare Investors news, President Daniel R. Omstead acquired 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $110,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 102,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,660.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

