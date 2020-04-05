Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. cut its position in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,505 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of ProShares Ultra Financials worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the third quarter valued at about $516,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,352,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000.

Shares of UYG stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.67. ProShares Ultra Financials has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $57.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.1164 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

