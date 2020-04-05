Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Grows Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 84.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,749 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.09% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 41.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,492,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,589,000 after buying an additional 8,048,970 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 245,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 16,644 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SKT. Bank of America downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $12.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $11.50.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, SVP Charles Allen Worsham sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,574 shares in the company, valued at $336,663.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Virginia R. Summerell sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $73,224.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

SKT stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.09. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $20.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $424.52 million, a PE ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.55.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.69). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $120.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.3575 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 33.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is currently 62.56%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

