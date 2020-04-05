Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,444 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.23% of Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 29,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 43,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DSM opened at $6.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.05. Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $8.74.

Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Profile

Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average maturity of greater than 10 years.

