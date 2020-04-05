Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 406.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in WellCare Health Plans were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in WellCare Health Plans during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in WellCare Health Plans during the fourth quarter worth $3,596,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in WellCare Health Plans during the fourth quarter worth $3,453,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

WCG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.00.

NYSE:WCG opened at $349.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $349.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.92. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 12-month low of $228.56 and a 12-month high of $350.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

WellCare Health Plans Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

