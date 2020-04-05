Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $1.16 Million Position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Shares of FTV stock opened at $54.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.28. Fortive Corp has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $89.48.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.05%.

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $211,998.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,124.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $129,392.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,567.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,089 shares of company stock worth $11,074,434 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Fortive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.31.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.