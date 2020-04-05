Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136,182 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 837,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 8,322 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,469,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after acquiring an additional 122,917 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $548,000. Finally, Shah Capital Management raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 7,084,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,172,000 after acquiring an additional 449,000 shares during the period. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on GNW. ValuEngine cut shares of Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of GNW opened at $3.33 on Friday. Genworth Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $4.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average is $4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

