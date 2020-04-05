Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf (NYSE:NRGX)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf (NYSE:NRGX) by 65.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,985 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NRGX opened at $6.03 on Friday. Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $21.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.53%.

