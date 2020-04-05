Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MEAR. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 724.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Emerald Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $49.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.09. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.62 and a 12 month high of $50.17.

