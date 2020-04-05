Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 11,443 Shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. cut its position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,443 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000.

CZA opened at $48.99 on Friday. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.55.

About Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

