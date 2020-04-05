Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 5,394 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,394 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 926.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RWO opened at $32.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.96. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $29.37 and a 1 year high of $53.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

