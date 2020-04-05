Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 6,864 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,864 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 920,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,426,000 after purchasing an additional 17,542 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,323,000 after purchasing an additional 267,880 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 828,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,877,000 after purchasing an additional 58,558 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 670,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after purchasing an additional 65,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 625,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,271,000 after purchasing an additional 154,670 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average is $26.89. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $28.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.2604 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.