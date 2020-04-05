Lambda (LAMB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $53.93 Million

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 5th. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $9.49 million and approximately $53.93 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lambda token can now be purchased for about $0.0147 or 0.00000216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Huobi, Hotbit and BitMax. In the last seven days, Lambda has traded 22.4% higher against the dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014739 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.03 or 0.02604281 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00202166 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 64.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046881 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033775 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Lambda's total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,236,970 tokens. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im.

Lambda can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

