Lambda Trading Up 20.4% This Week (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. In the last week, Lambda has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar. One Lambda token can currently be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Hotbit, BitMax and Bilaxy. Lambda has a total market cap of $8.98 million and approximately $45.90 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014483 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.33 or 0.02575396 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 118.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00200732 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00047734 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033629 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,692,909 tokens. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im.

Lambda Token Trading

Lambda can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Hotbit, BitMax and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

