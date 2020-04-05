Lamden Market Cap Achieves $1.27 Million (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 5th. Over the last week, Lamden has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. Lamden has a total market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $7,783.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden token can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DEx.top, Bilaxy and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00034769 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000364 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 42.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io.

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Radar Relay, HitBTC, IDEX and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.