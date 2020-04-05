Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,614 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Lannett worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LCI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Lannett by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 15,550 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Lannett during the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Lannett by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 12,980 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Lannett by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 133,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Lannett by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 28,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LCI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of Lannett stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $267.48 million, a P/E ratio of -58.83 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.55.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $136.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.60 million. Lannett had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 18.75%. Lannett’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

