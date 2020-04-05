Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

LAUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

LAUR opened at $9.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2.22, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.13. Laureate Education has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $21.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $883.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.75 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 28.61%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Laureate Education will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAUR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,776,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,382 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 4,134,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,557,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,107,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,120,000 after acquiring an additional 779,722 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,427,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,133,000 after acquiring an additional 447,542 shares during the period. 57.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

