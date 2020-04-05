LBRY Credits Price Reaches $0.0100 (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last week, LBRY Credits has traded up 15.7% against the dollar. LBRY Credits has a total market cap of $3.48 million and approximately $101,084.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Poloniex and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014814 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.20 or 0.02557343 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 76.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00200287 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046449 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033506 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits launched on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 662,259,660 coins and its circulating supply is 346,716,735 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io.

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Poloniex, Trade By Trade, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

