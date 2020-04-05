LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Position Raised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 55.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,905 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of LCI Industries worth $9,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LCII. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 11.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in LCI Industries in the third quarter valued at $432,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 30.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 313.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 47,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 36,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

NYSE:LCII opened at $57.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.59. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $55.29 and a 52-week high of $116.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.35 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.18%. LCI Industries’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.52%.

In related news, Director David A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,100,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LCII shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. CL King upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet cut shares of LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. LCI Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.