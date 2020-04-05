LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,755 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.18% of LCI Industries worth $4,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LCII. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on LCII shares. CL King upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of LCI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

In related news, Director David A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,100,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $57.09 on Friday. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $55.29 and a twelve month high of $116.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.95 and a 200-day moving average of $98.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.52%.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.