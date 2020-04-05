LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.45.

Several research firms have weighed in on LHCG. BidaskClub raised shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 242 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 4,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 687 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHC Group stock traded down $5.82 on Friday, reaching $122.74. The stock had a trading volume of 324,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,069. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. LHC Group has a 1 year low of $98.41 and a 1 year high of $159.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $531.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.57 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.52%. On average, analysts forecast that LHC Group will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

