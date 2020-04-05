Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.13.

LILAK has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

LILAK traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,152. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.02. Liberty Latin America has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $21.93.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $974.60 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 385,700.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 11,571 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 218.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 24,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

