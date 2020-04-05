LIFE (LIFE) Achieves Market Cap of $988,241.31

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last week, LIFE has traded up 28.6% against the U.S. dollar. LIFE has a market capitalization of $988,241.31 and $3,050.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LIFE token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Tidex and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014650 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.80 or 0.02581790 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 96.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00201458 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00047559 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033565 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

LIFE Profile

LIFE’s launch date was September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,454,878,952 tokens. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken. The official website for LIFE is www.lifelabs.io.

Buying and Selling LIFE

LIFE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Tidex, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LIFE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LIFE using one of the exchanges listed above.

