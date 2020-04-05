LIFE (LIFE) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 5th. During the last seven days, LIFE has traded up 15.3% against the dollar. One LIFE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, CoinExchange, IDEX and HitBTC. LIFE has a market capitalization of $927,908.60 and $2,256.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014750 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.84 or 0.02602878 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00202418 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 60.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046771 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About LIFE

LIFE launched on September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,454,878,952 tokens. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken. The official website for LIFE is www.lifelabs.io.

LIFE Token Trading

LIFE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX, Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LIFE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LIFE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

