Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Trading 4.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $1.43 or 0.00021073 BTC on exchanges including ZB.COM, CoinEgg and BtcTrade.im. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $5.53 million and $927,615.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00600314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015205 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007675 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000285 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io.

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, BtcTrade.im and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.