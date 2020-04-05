Lightning Bitcoin Trading 4.4% Higher Over Last Week (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.43 or 0.00020890 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, BtcTrade.im and ZB.COM. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.52 million and $1.08 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00596188 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015061 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007631 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000286 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC.

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BtcTrade.im, ZB.COM and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

