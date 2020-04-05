Lightspeed POS Inc (TSE:LSPD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lightspeed POS Inc (TSE:LSPD) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$39.11.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$45.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial set a C$52.00 target price on Lightspeed POS and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$44.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$45.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$40.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Shares of LSPD stock traded down C$0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$13.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,351,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,464. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$27.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of C$10.50 and a 1-year high of C$49.70.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc, a commerce-enabling software company, primarily sells software as a service to retailers, restaurants, and e-commerce companies. The company's commerce platform enables the handling of point of sale and omnichannel transactions, as well as the management of inventory, customer preferences, sales, and analytics.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.