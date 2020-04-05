LikeCoin Price Tops $0.0045 on Exchanges (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 5th. One LikeCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and $4,059.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LikeCoin has traded up 31.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00054433 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000717 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.14 or 0.04607107 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00068292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00036992 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014702 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009506 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003410 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin is a token. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,003,563,597 tokens and its circulating supply is 338,741,735 tokens. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

