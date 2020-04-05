Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 827,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,100,160 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.70% of Limelight Networks worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,262,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 397,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the period. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLNW. Zacks Investment Research cut Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities began coverage on Limelight Networks in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair began coverage on Limelight Networks in a report on Friday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Limelight Networks to $4.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.03.

NASDAQ LLNW opened at $5.51 on Friday. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $60.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.79 million. Limelight Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Fisher sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 342,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

