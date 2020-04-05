LINA Trading Up 7.6% This Week (LINA)

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 41.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 5th. LINA has a market cap of $4.38 million and $169,048.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LINA has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. One LINA token can currently be bought for $0.0153 or 0.00000223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.08 or 0.02573887 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 114.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00200682 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00047527 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033675 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

LINA Profile

LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 286,624,967 tokens. The official website for LINA is lina.review. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network.

Buying and Selling LINA

LINA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

