Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,718 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.23% of Lincoln Electric worth $72,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $66.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.90 and a 200 day moving average of $88.29. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $98.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 35.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $736.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.70%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LECO. BidaskClub downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

