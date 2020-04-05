Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.66 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) will announce sales of $4.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $4.67 billion. Lincoln National reported sales of $3.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full-year sales of $18.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.62 billion to $18.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $19.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.70 billion to $19.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $66.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.36.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $23.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.75. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $67.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 18.39%.

In other news, EVP Lisa Buckingham purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,251.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,900 shares of company stock worth $116,305. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 14.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 21.8% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 93,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at about $14,551,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 17.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 138.5% in the third quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 19,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

