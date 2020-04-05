Linfinity (LFC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $41,292.00

Linfinity (CURRENCY:LFC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Linfinity has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. Linfinity has a market cap of $50,738.42 and approximately $41,292.00 worth of Linfinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linfinity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Linfinity Profile

Linfinity’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 905,666,529 tokens. Linfinity’s official Twitter account is @linfinitytoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Linfinity’s official website is www.linfinity.io.

Buying and Selling Linfinity

Linfinity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linfinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linfinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linfinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

