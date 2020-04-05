LINKA (LINKA) Price Reaches $0.0074 on Major Exchanges

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. LINKA has a total market capitalization of $5.15 million and $79,285.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LINKA has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One LINKA token can currently be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00054533 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000716 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.23 or 0.04577700 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00067939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037103 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014716 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009659 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003391 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA (LINKA) is a token. Its launch date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io.

LINKA Token Trading

LINKA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

