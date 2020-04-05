LinkEye (LET) Tops 1-Day Volume of $900,064.00

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 5th. Over the last seven days, LinkEye has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. LinkEye has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and $900,064.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LinkEye coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, OKEx, Bitbns and DigiFinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About LinkEye

LinkEye launched on November 21st, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. LinkEye’s official website is www.linkeye.com. LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LinkEye Coin Trading

LinkEye can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi, DigiFinex and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LinkEye directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LinkEye should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LinkEye using one of the exchanges listed above.

