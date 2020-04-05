LiquidApps Price Tops $0.0056 on Top Exchanges (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 5th. LiquidApps has a market cap of $3.07 million and approximately $42,555.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiquidApps token can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, HitBTC and Bancor Network. Over the last week, LiquidApps has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000477 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002498 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,030,074,814 tokens and its circulating supply is 550,687,625 tokens. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps.

LiquidApps Token Trading

LiquidApps can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.