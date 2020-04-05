Liquidity Network Market Capitalization Reaches $742,973.81 (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 5th. Over the last week, Liquidity Network has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar. Liquidity Network has a total market cap of $742,973.81 and $49,153.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquidity Network token can now be bought for $0.0139 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network launched on November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid. The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network.

Liquidity Network Token Trading

Liquidity Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, LATOKEN, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

