Lisk Price Reaches $0.98 on Top Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. During the last week, Lisk has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. Lisk has a market cap of $119.98 million and $3.17 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00014360 BTC on exchanges including COSS, Coinroom, Bit-Z and BitBay.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00018723 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00013864 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00020152 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000134 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005836 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005927 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 138,978,842 coins and its circulating supply is 122,893,131 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official message board is forum.lisk.io. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Bit-Z, CoinEgg, ChaoEX, Huobi, YoBit, HitBTC, Livecoin, Coinroom, Upbit, BitBay, COSS, Coinbe, Bitbns, Coindeal, Gate.io, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Binance and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

