Litecoin Price Hits $40.62 on Major Exchanges (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.62 billion and $3.11 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Litecoin has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for $40.62 or 0.00597823 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, YoBit, Mercatox and BTCC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015179 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007615 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 64,441,781 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Buying and Selling Litecoin

