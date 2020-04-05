Lition (LIT) Price Hits $0.0301 on Exchanges

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Lition has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $153,657.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lition has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One Lition token can now be bought for about $0.0301 or 0.00000443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Dcoin, Hotbit and ProBit Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,788.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.25 or 0.02124912 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $235.78 or 0.03473123 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00599353 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015219 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00790133 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00075235 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00025471 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00486417 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014748 BTC.

Lition Profile

Lition (LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 tokens. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins. The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog. The official website for Lition is www.lition.io.

Buying and Selling Lition

Lition can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange, IDEX, Dcoin, Bibox, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

