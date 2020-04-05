Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 346.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,595 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.11% of Littelfuse worth $5,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Littelfuse by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth $3,563,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Littelfuse by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 111,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $129.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.63 and a 12 month high of $206.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $338.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LFUS shares. Cross Research cut Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub raised Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. CL King increased their price target on Littelfuse from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.33.

In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $36,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,952.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,923,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,193 shares of company stock valued at $3,694,579 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

