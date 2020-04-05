Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Lifted to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) was upgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

LTHM has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Livent from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Livent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.32.

NYSE LTHM traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,896,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,287. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $672.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.94. Livent has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Livent had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Livent will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Livent by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Livent by 22,106.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,557,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Livent in the fourth quarter worth about $1,148,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its stake in shares of Livent by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 529,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Livent in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

