Lobstex (LOBS) Trading 10.6% Higher Over Last Week

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Lobstex has a market cap of $299,665.49 and $142,436.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000232 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Graviex and Fatbtc. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lobstex alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00340549 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00416681 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00019250 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006943 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000198 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 19,003,851 coins and its circulating supply is 19,003,839 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Fatbtc and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.